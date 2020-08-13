The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Fans will be allowed into MotoGP races for the first time this season, at the Misano circuit in Italy next month.

The region of Emilia Romagna has given the circuit permission to open to a maximum of 10,000 fans a day for the doubleheader of the San Marino and Emilia Romagna MotoGP rounds.

There will be strict measures in place to protect against the coronavirus, and fans will not be allowed to roam around.

The circuit has a capacity of around 110,000 including more than 40,000 in the stands and welcomed approximately 160,000 people across the three-day weekend last year.

Organizers say in a statement: "It is a decision that makes us emotional because it also represents a green light for the restart of world sport finally in front of the fans."

The first three MotoGP rounds were held without fans and no spectators will be allowed into the upcoming doubleheader in Austria.

French golfer Alex Levy has been withdrawn from the Celtic Classic, which started on Thursday.

Levy came into contact with a friend who has tested positive for the coronavirus, the European Tour said in a statement.

The contact happened while Levy was at home in France last weekend. When he arrived at Celtic Manor Resort in Wales on Tuesday, he tested negative. He is showing no symptoms, the tour said, but he has been withdrawn from the tournament as a precaution and must self-isolate for 14 days.