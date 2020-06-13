The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
___
Pakistan cricket's celebrated allrounder Shahid Afridi has tested positive for COVID-19.
"I've been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I've been tested and unfortunately I'm covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah," Afridi tweeted Saturday.
Afridi quit international cricket in 2017 and has since played in Twenty20 leagues around the world.
Former test opener Taufeeq Umar contracted the virus in May and has made a full recovery.
A former Pakistan first-class cricketer, Zafar Sarfraz, died during the coronavirus outbreak.
