The Latest: Paige Bueckers expected to be the No. 1 overall pick of the WNBA draft

The WNBA is set to welcome its new rookie class when the league holds its 2025 draft. UConn standout Paige Bueckers is the odds-on favorite to become the No. 1 overall pick by the Dallas Wings. ___
Here's the latest:
WNBA mock draft 3.0: Bueckers goes No. 1 to Dallas; Seattle selects Malonga 2nd
There's no doubt who's going first in the WNBA draft with Paige Bueckers the consensus top pick.
After that it gets interesting with Olivia Miles' decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal instead of the draft. The Washington Mystics, with a new coach and general manager, control the direction of the draft with the third, fourth and sixth picks.
Teen who was 1st French female to dunk ready for WNBA
Dominique Malonga is the first French woman to dunk in a basketball game. She's also 19 and at the WNBA draft ready to hear her name called early.
Malonga says she's confident that she is ready after four years of playing basketball at a high level in France. She helped France win silver at the Paris Olympics last summer, then dunked in a game in the fall. She could be the second player to be drafted Monday night.