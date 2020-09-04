NEW YORK — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):
11:10 a.m.
Play is underway in third-round matches on Day 5 at the U.S. Open.
Past champions Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic are among those scheduled to play in Arthur Ashe Stadium later Friday.
Osaka will face Marta Kostyuk to begin the day session in the tournament's main arena.
The top-seeded Djokovic will bring a 28-match winning streak, including 25-0 this season, into his night match against Jan-Lennard Struff.
After rain Thursday night suspended play on the courts without a roof, the weather is much better — sunny with the temperature around 80 degrees Fahrenheit (a little above 25 Celsius).
