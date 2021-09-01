NEW YORK — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):
___
11:05 a.m.
Naomi Osaka has advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open after her second-round opponent withdrew for medical reasons.
The defending champion was set to play Olga Danilovic of Serbia in the first match of the day in Arthur Ashe Stadium.
The U.S. Tennis Association said the match between women's No. 12 seed Simona Halep and Kristina Kucova would move to Ashe.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Saints opener vs. Packers moved to Jacksonville after Ida
The New Orleans Saints will play their season opener in Jacksonville after being displaced by Hurricane Ida.
Nation
2 Missouri students lauded for fast action on runaway bus
The school bus carrying children home suddenly lurched off the rural roadway outside of St. James, Missouri. As it tore through a fence and into a field, seventh-grader Tandon Baker realized the driver had passed out.
Sports
College Football Picks: 5 ranked matchups highlight Week 1
A year after the traditional Labor Day weekend bonanza of college football was whittled down to fewer than a dozen games by the pandemic, the 2021 season starts like none ever before.
Vikings
ESPN report: Vikings tight end Smith likely out four to five months
Irv Smith Jr. underwent knee surgery to repair the meniscus Wednesday and is looking at a likely season-ending recovery period, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Sports
The Latest: Osaka advances at US Open as opponent withdraws
The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):