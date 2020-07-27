The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
___
The NASCAR weekend in late August at Dover International Speedway will take place without fans.
Delaware state officials denied the track's request to host a limited number of fans Aug. 21-23 in the interest of public health and safety. The track is to host a NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series on Saturday and Sunday of that weekend.
NASCAR has run race weekends without fans with limited exceptions, notably at tracks in Tennessee and Texas.
