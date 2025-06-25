The Latest: NATO leaders gathering for key summit

NATO member leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, gathered Wednesday for a summit in the Netherlands.
They are expected to agree upon a new defense spending target of 5% of gross domestic product.
But Spain announced that it wouldn't be able to reach the target by the new 2035 deadline, calling it ''unreasonable.'' Belgium signaled that it wouldn't get there either, and Slovakia said it reserves the right to decide its own defense spending.
On Tuesday, Trump complained that ''there's a problem with Spain. Spain is not agreeing, which is very unfair to the rest of them, frankly.''
Here is the latest:
German leader confident about spending boost
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz says he's confident NATO members will decide on a drastic increase in defense spending ''not to do anyone a favor,'' but because they are convinced that the threat level has changed.
Merz said as he arrived at the NATO summit that he believes the decision to raise the alliance's spending target to a cumulative 5% of gross domestic product will be made ''in great harmony.''