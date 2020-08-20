The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
Napoli says forward Andrea Petagna has tested positive for COVID-19.
Petagna is asymptomatic and had the test after his brother tested positive.
Napoli signed Petagna from Spal in January but he remained on loan at the rival Serie A club until the end of the season.
Roma goalkeeper Antonio Mirante said Wednesday that he has the coronavirus and Cagliari announced that three other players had also tested positive.
