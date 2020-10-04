The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
Napoli is not to traveling to Turin for its scheduled match against Juventus later Sunday after local health authorities ordered the squad into quarantine.
However, league authorities and Juventus have indicated the game should go ahead, raising the prospect of Napoli being handed a 3-0 loss by the league judge for failing to show.
Two Napoli players have tested positive for the coronavirus and the entire team has been tested constantly after Napoli played Genoa last weekend. More than 20 Genoa players and staff members have tested positive.
Genoa's match at Torino on Saturday was postponed.
