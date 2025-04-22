The Latest: Mourning and tributes for Pope Francis shared around the world

Grief and tributes for Pope Francis were shared around the world Tuesday, a day after the popular pontiff died at age 88.
Cardinals will meet at the Vatican Tuesday to begin scheduling Pope Francis' funeral and burial, planning the conclave to elect his successor and making other decisions about running the Catholic Church.
History's first Latin American pontiff charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor but alienated many conservatives with critiques of capitalism and climate change.
Francis recently returned to the Vatican after 38 days in a hospital for a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia, the longest hospitalization of his 12-year papacy. He last appeared in public on Sunday with an Easter blessing and popemobile tour through a cheering crowd in St. Peter's Square. No funeral date has been announced. The next pope is yet to be decided.
Here's the latest:
Australian candidates cancel campaign events
Both Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton cancelled campaign events planned for Tuesday out of respect for the late pontiff, as early voting began for a May 3 general election.
Flags were flown at half staff from government buildings across the country where a 2021 census found 20% of the population were Catholics.