The Latest: Mourners race to get standing room spot in St. Peter's Square for Pope Francis' funeral

VATICAN CITY — As many as 200,000 people are expected to attend Pope Francis' funeral in St. Peter's Square as he is being laid to rest Saturday.
While dignitaries are to attend, prisoners and migrants will usher him into the basilica where he will be buried, reflecting his priorities as pope.
U.S. President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, the U.N. chief and European Union leaders are joining Prince William and the Spanish royal family will be in attendance.
Francis is breaking with recent tradition and will be buried in the St. Mary Major Basilica, where a simple underground tomb awaits him with just his name: Franciscus.
The funeral is set to start at 10 a.m. local time.
Here is the latest:
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy arrives in Rome for papal funeral
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Rome to attend the funeral of Pope Francis.