The Latest: Most Americans expect higher prices as a result of tariffs, AP-NORC poll finds

Americans' trust in President Donald Trump to bolster the U.S. economy appears to be faltering, with a new poll showing that many people fear the country is being steered into a recession and that the president's broad and haphazardly enforced tariffs will cause prices to rise.
Also, State and local election officials from across the country are meeting Thursday to consider Trump's executive order that seeks major changes to how elections are run, the first time those in charge of the nation's voting will formally gather to weigh in on its implications.
Here's the latest:
NATO's Secretary General arrives at the Pentagon as Signal questions linger for Hegseth
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte arrived Thursday morning for a day of meetings as the White House has signaled it's lost patience with peace talks between Ukraine and Russia and is prepared to step away from the table.
At the Pentagon, Rutte met with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and new Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Dan Caine, and he's scheduled to meet with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz later in the day.
Rutte's meetings at the Pentagon come at a time that Hegseth's use of the Signal app to discuss military operations remains under scrutiny. Hegseth did not answer a shouted question as to whether he was still using the Signal app in his daily duties.
IMF chief urges countries to move ‘swiftly' to resolve trade tensions that threaten global growth