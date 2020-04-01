ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in Minnesota (all times local):

3:55 p.m.

Gov. Tim Walz has announced that he'll deliver his postponed State of the State address on Sunday evening at 7 p.m., and he says he's looking forward to speaking directly to Minnesotans during this uncertain time.

The governor said Wednesday that he'll deliver the speech alone with a remote camera from the Governor's Residence, where he was in his 12th day of self-quarantining since a member of his security detail tested positive for COVID-19.

"It is appropriate at this time with the character of Minnesota shining so brightly that we address where we're at, and more importantly, where we're going," Walz said in his daily briefing for reporters.

Minnesotans can view the address on YouTube Live and participating media outlets.

Walz was originally going to deliver his State of the State address to a joint session of the Legislature on March 23, but had to cancel it amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

3 p.m.

Gov. Tim Walz says the 2020 Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener has been postponed until next year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

This year's 73rd annual event was set to be held next month in Otter Tail County. But now the Governor's Fishing Opener is rescheduled for May 6-9, 2021. It still will be held in Otter Tail County, in west-central Minnesota.

Despite this year's Governor's Fishing Opener being postponed, the 2020 fishing season will still open on May 9.

The Governor's Fishing Opener has been a Minnesota tradition since 1948.

11:25 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health said Wednesday five more people have died of coronavirus complications, bringing the state's death toll to 17.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continued to climb as expected with 70 additional cases announced Wednesday for a total of 689.

The median age for those who have died is 84, health officials said. Thirty percent of coronavirus cases in Minnesota are the result of community spread.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

6:45 a.m.

The state has closed adult day care centers across Minnesota to prevent the coronavirus from spreading among thousands of seniors and disabled people they serve.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services in a letter to 220 licensed providers this week said the people who staff the centers are not considered critical care workers and need to stay at home.

The letter instructs the centers to close immediately.

The Star Tribune says the centers provide activities, meals and other services to nearly 11,000 seniors and disabled adults across the state.

DHS officials said some of the centers closed before the stay-at-home order went into effect, but that the agency issued the notice because it was learning some were still operating.

The centers must remain closed through the duration of the stay-at-home order, which ends on April 10.

