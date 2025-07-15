The Latest: Mike Waltz faces questions over Signal chat at Senate hearing for new UN job

Mike Waltz, President Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, is facing questions from lawmakers Tuesday for the first time since he was ousted as national security adviser in the weeks after he mistakenly added a journalist to a private Signal chat used to discuss sensitive military plans.
The hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee will provide lawmakers an opportunity to grill Waltz over revelations in March that he added The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg to a private text chain on an unclassified messaging app that was used to discuss planning for strikes on Houthi militants in Yemen.
Waltz has spent the last several weeks meeting with Democrats and Republicans on the Foreign Affairs committee. If confirmed, Waltz would head to the U.N. at a moment of great change, as the world body is reeling from Trump's decision to slash foreign assistance.
Here's the latest:
The stakes of Waltz's UN hearing
If confirmed, Waltz would head to the U.N. at a moment of great change. The world body is reeling from Trump's decision to slash foreign assistance — affecting its humanitarian aid agencies — and it anticipates U.S. funding cuts to the U.N. annual budget.
Under an ''America First'' foreign policy realignment, the White House has asserted that ''some of the U.N.'s agencies and bodies have drifted'' from their founding mission and ''act contrary to the interests of the United States while attacking our allies and propagating anti-Semitism.''
Facing financial instability, the U.N. has spent months shedding jobs and consolidating projects while beginning to tackle long-delayed reforms. The U.N. is also facing growing frustration over what critics describe as a lack of efficiency and power in delivering on its mandate to end conflict and prevent wars.