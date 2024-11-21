The Latest: Matt Gaetz withdraws his name from consideration as Trump's attorney general

Now, as Trump prepares to return to power, his victory is likely to embolden those who think they can get his ear, raising the prospect that his second administration could face many of the same perils as his first. That will test the ability of Wiles to manage a growing number of high-powered figures — including Trump's children, his son-in-law Jared Kushner and billionaires like Elon Musk — who will not be dependent on her for access to the president.