MADISON, Wis. — The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in Wisconsin (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

Dog groomers, upholsterers, lawnmower repair shops and other nonessential businesses that can offer contact-less services will be allowed to reopen in Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday.

Outdoor recreational rental businesses, such as boats, golf carts and kayaks, can also reopen, along with self-service or automatic car washes.

Evers called it as a "turn of the dial" in trying to curb the spread of the coronavirus while also allowing some businesses to resume operations, with some limitations. The order takes effect Wednesday.

Staff within the business must be limited to one person per room or confined space at a time. Payment must be made online or by phone and drop-offs and pick-ups must be scheduled ahead of time. Customers are not allowed inside the businesses.

"This order means that every business across our state can do things like deliveries, mailings, curbside pick-up and drop-off, and it's an important step in making sure that while folks are staying safer at home, they can also continue to support small businesses across our state," Evers said.

11:30 a.m.

A Wisconsin beer festival that is the second longest-running event of its kind in the United States is toast this year due to the coronavirus.

Organizers of the Great Taste of the Midwest announced Monday that the 34th annual event scheduled for Aug. 8 in Madison was canceled due to concerns over COVID-19. The Madison Homebrewers and Tasters Guild holds the event each year that attracted about 10,000 craft beer fans and nearly 200 brewers offering about 1,400 different beers.

"It is difficult to envision that we could safely gather in a group of 10,000 people in August and the current health crisis compels us to make the tough decision to suspend planning efforts." said the event's chairman Jason Walters. "We're all really disappointed to cancel such a long-running Madison event this year but we know it's the right thing to do."

In addition to the festival, bars in and around Madison offered special craft-beer related events in the days leading up to the event. Bars remain closed under Gov. Tony Evers' stay-at-home order that runs until May 26.