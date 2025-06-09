The Latest: Los Angeles reels after three days of immigration protests

Tensions in Los Angeles escalated Sunday night as thousands of protesters took to the streets in response to President Donald Trump's deployment of the National Guard, blocking off a major freeway and setting self-driving cars on fire as law enforcement used tear gas, rubber bullets and flash bangs to control the crowd.
Trump has invoked a legal provision allowing him to deploy federal service members when there is ''a rebellion or danger of a rebellion against the authority of the Government of the United States.'' Roughly 300 National Guard members arrived in the city over the weekend, and Trump said he had authorized 2,000 members to deploy if needed.
This appears to be the first time in decades that a state's National Guard was activated without a request from its governor. In a letter Sunday afternoon, California Gov. Gavin Newsom requested that Trump remove National Guard members, calling their deployment a ''serious breach of state sovereignty.''
Here is a look at the latest:
The city of Glendale cancels a contract that allows ICE to house detainees in its local jail
The city in California is cancelling a contract that allowed federal immigration authorities to house detainees within its local jail, citing fears of undermining community trust.
In a statement Sunday night, Glendale officials said the city would formally terminate its agreement with the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
''(T)he City recognizes that public perception of the ICE contract—no matter how limited or carefully managed, no matter the good—has become divisive,'' the statement noted.