The Latest: Jury finds Karen Read not guilty of second-degree murder in death of police boyfriend

A jury found Karen Read not guilty of second-degree murder Wednesday in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O'Keefe, but guilty of a lesser charge of drunken driving.
Here's the latest:
‘Justice in all the sense'
Chris Reagan from Pembroke, Massachusetts. was jumping and cheering with friends he made from South Carolina and other states while being at the courthouse to support Read over the last few days.
He wore a judge's robe and held a cardboard cutout of Read's face.
''This is justice in all the sense. But we can't take away from the O'Keefe family as well because they lost a son and a brother.''
He said people connected to Read's story because they saw themselves in her.
''Karen Read, I believe, is just a normal person and it can just happen to anybody — anyone who I guess really doesn't have a position of power. We see a lot of people in positions of power getting away with stuff, who think they are above the law.''