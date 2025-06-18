The Latest: Jury finds Karen Read not guilty of second-degree murder in death of police boyfriend

''The criminal legal system is full of inequities and the fact the defendant in this case was able to post bail and wasn't held in custody while the case was pending made a huge difference,'' Diner said. ''She was able to work directly with her lawyers in a way that people can't from behind bars. She was able to give interviews and craft a public narrative that a person without means would be unable to do. All of that work helped contribute to the verdict and that is a privilege that most people charged with second-degree murder do not have.''