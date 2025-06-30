The Latest: July deadline for Trump's tax and spending bill approaches

Monday could be a pivotal day for Senate Republicans, who are racing to meet President Donald Trump's Fourth of July deadline to pass legislation that contains big tax breaks and spending cuts. The House is being called back to session for votes as soon as Wednesday, if the Senate can pass the bill.
Meanwhile, Trump says he is not planning to extend a 90-day pause on tariffs on most nations beyond July 9, when the negotiating period he set would expire.
Here's the latest:
Senate Republicans in sprint on Trump's big bill after weekend of setbacks
The Senate will try to sprint ahead on President Donald Trump's big bill of tax breaks and spending cuts after a weekend of setbacks.
An all-night session to consider an endless stream of proposed amendments, called a vote-a-rama, was abruptly postponed.
It's now scheduled to launch when the Senate gavels open Monday. With Democrats united against the Republican president's legislation, the voting could take all day.
