The Latest: Judge finds probable cause to hold administration in contempt over deportation order

A federal judge on Wednesday said he has found probable cause to hold President Donald Trump's administration in criminal contempt of court for violating his orders to turn around planes carrying deportees to El Salvador.
U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg warned he could refer the matter for prosecution if the administration does not ''purge'' its contempt. Boasberg said the administration could do so by returning to U.S. custody those who were sent to the El Salvador prison in violation of his order so that they ''might avail themselves of their right to challenge their removability.''
Here's the latest:
State Department shuts down office that flags disinformation from Russia, China and Iran
Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement Wednesday that he closed what had been known as the Global Engagement Center because it had taken actions to restrict freedom of speech in the U.S. and elsewhere.
The GEC has been a frequent target of criticism from conservatives for calling out media and online reports it said are biased or untruthful. At times, the GEC identified U.S. websites and social media accounts that it argued were amplifying misinformation, particularly related to the Russia-Ukraine war.
Trump administration plans to end the IRS Direct File program for free tax filing, AP sources say
The program developed during Joe Biden's presidency was credited by users with making tax filing easy, fast and economical. But Republican lawmakers and commercial tax preparation companies complained it was a waste of taxpayer money because free filing programs already exist, although they're hard to use.