The Latest: Israeli airstrikes reach into Iranian city of Rasht

Israel and Iran exchanged strikes a week into their war Friday as new diplomatic efforts appeared to be underway.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi appeared headed to Geneva for meetings with the European Union's top diplomat and counterparts from the United Kingdom, France and Germany. A plane with his usual call sign took off from the Turkish city of Van, near the Iranian border, flight-tracking data from FlightRadar24 showed. Iran typically acknowledges his departure hours afterward.
The Israeli military said Thursday that Iran used a missile with multiple warheads, posing a new challenge to its defenses. Instead of having to track one warhead, missiles with multiple warheads can pose a more difficult challenge for air defense systems, like Israel's Iron Dome.
A week of Israeli strikes on Iran have killed at least 657 people and wounded 2,037 others, the Washington-based group Human Rights Activists said Friday.
Here's the latest:
Foreign minister says Iran not seeking negotiations during strikes
Iran's foreign minister says his country is not seeking negotiations with anyone as long as Israel continues its strikes on Iran.
''In the current situation, as the Zionist regime's attacks continue, we are not seeking negotiations with anyone,'' said Abbas Araghchi during an interview aired Friday by Iranian state television.