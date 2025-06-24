The Latest: Iranian missile strikes kill 4 in southern Israel as ceasefire deadline is reached

Iranian state television reported Tuesday that a ceasefire had begun in its war with Israel, even as Israel warned the public of a new missile barrage launched from Iran.
The launches came after 4 a.m. local time in Tehran, the time Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran would stop its attacks if Israel ended their airstrikes.
At least four people were killed in the early morning barrages, but there was no immediate word of further attacks. Israel's Magen David Adom rescue services said at least eight more people were injured in the early morning barrage as waves of missiles sent Israelis to bomb shelters for almost two hours.
Trump's announcement that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ''complete and total ceasefire'' came soon after Iran launched a limited missile attack Monday on a U.S. military base in Qatar, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites. Israel so far has not acknowledged the Trump ceasefire announcement.
Here is the latest:
Residents evacuate buildings in Beersheba
Residents evacuated the impacted buildings, carrying belongings in bags and stuffed suitcases.
Neighbors and family members embraced while trying to figure out where to go next.