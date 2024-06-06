WILMINGTON, Del. — The Latest on Hunter Biden's federal gun trial (all times local):

Hunter Biden has arrived at the courthouse for another day of testimony in his federal gun trial.

He was holding a copy of his own memoir, ''Beautiful Things.'' The jurors have been hearing excerpts from the book in court.

Hunter Biden has been charged with three felonies stemming from the purchase of a gun in October 2018. The son of President Joe Biden is accused of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the application by saying he wasn't a drug user and illegally having the gun for 11 days.

Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty and said the Justice Department is bending to political pressure from Republicans and he is being wrongly targeted.

HUNTER BIDEN TRIAL JURY HEARS TESTIMONY FROM FORMER GUN STORE CLERK

Jurors in Hunter Biden's federal gun trial have heard from the former gun store clerk who sold him the the .38 caliber Colt revolver.

On Wednesday, the jury heard testimony from the clerk, Gordon Cleveland, who watched as the president's son checked off ''no'' to the question of whether he was ''an unlawful user of or addicted to'' marijuana, stimulants, narcotics or any other controlled substance.

Federal prosecutors have argued Hunter Biden was in the throes of a heavy crack addiction when he bought the gun, and they've accused him of lying on the form.

HUNTER BIDEN'S EX-WIFE'S, FORMER GIRLFRIEND'S TESTIMONY ON FINDING DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RNALIA

The courtroom grew quiet when Kathleen Buhle, who was married to Hunter for 20 years, walked in Wednesday.

She testified that she discovered her husband was using drugs when she found a crack pipe in an ashtray on their porch on July 3, 2015, a day after their anniversary.

When she confronted him, ''he acknowledged smoking crack,'' she said.

A LOOK AT THE KEY WITNESSES

The case playing out in Wilmington, Delaware, stems from a gun Hunter Biden bought in October 2018, months before his father, Joe Biden, announced his bid for the presidency.

