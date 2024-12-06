The Latest: Hunt for the gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare's CEO heads into its third day

''All of us at Centene are deeply saddened by Brian Thompson's death and want to express our support for all of those affected. Health insurance is a big industry and a small community; many members of the CenTeam crossed paths with Brian during their careers,'' Centene CEO Sarah M. London said in a news release. ''He was a person with a deep sense of empathy and clear passion for improving access to care. Our hearts are with his family and his colleagues during this difficult time.''