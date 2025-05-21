The Latest: House Republicans grinding through Trump's tax breaks bill

House Republicans are pushing to vote on their multi-trillion-dollar tax breaks package as soon as Wednesday, grinding out last-minute deal-making to shore up wavering GOP support and deliver on Trump's top legislative priority.
And Trump will host South Africa's leader at the White House on Wednesday after accusing the country's government of allowing a ''genocide'' to take place against minority white farmers. Afrikaner farmers in the country say this claim is false and there's no evidence of it.
And a federal judge ruled late Tuesday that U.S. officials must retain custody and control of migrants apparently removed to South Sudan in case he rules their removals were unlawful. Attorneys for immigrants said the Trump administration appears to have begun deporting people from Myanmar and Vietnam to South Sudan — despite a court order restricting removals to other countries.
Here's the latest:
A White House list of issues Trump might raise with South Africa's president
1. Classifying farm attacks as a priority crime. South Africa's government counters that the relatively small number of homicides against white farmers are misunderstood by the Trump administration; they're part of the country's severe problem with crime and aren't racially motivated.
2. South Africa's race-based barriers to trade. The Trump administration would like U.S. companies to be exempt from laws requiring foreign companies to allow 30% of their South African subsidiaries to be owned by shareholders who are Black or from other racial groups that were disadvantaged under apartheid, South Africa's former system of white-minority rule.
3. Condemning politicians who promote ''genocidal rhetoric.'' While Ramaphosa's party doesn't use the ''kill the farmer'' or ''shoot the farmer'' apartheid-era chants, the government hasn't condemned it.