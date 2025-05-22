The Latest: House passes Trump's big tax bill in overnight session

House Republicans stayed up all night to pass their multitrillion-dollar tax breaks package, with Speaker Mike Johnson defying the skeptics and unifying his ranks to muscle President Donald Trump's priority bill to approval.
With last-minute concessions and stark warnings from Trump, the Republican holdouts largely dropped their opposition to salvage the ''One Big Beautiful Bill'' that's central to the GOP agenda.
Here's the latest:
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken with parents of slain embassy staffers
Netanyahu ''told the families that he shares in their deep sorrow, together with the entire Jewish People,'' his office said in a statement.
The prime minister also spoke with U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, his office said.
US envoy to Israel calls Israel embassy staffer killings an ‘act of terror'
''It is just a horrific tragedy, an act of terror, and another way in which we have to recognize Jewish people all over the world are being singled out for these kind of horrible attacks,'' U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee said in an interview on Fox & Friends.