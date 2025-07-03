The Latest: House leaders rush toward a final vote as Democrats hold the floor

House Republicans are ready to vote on President Donald Trump's $4.5 trillion tax breaks and spending cuts bill early Thursday after staying up all night with GOP leaders and the president himself working to persuade skeptical holdouts to drop their opposition by his Fourth of July deadline.
Final debates began in the predawn hours after another chaotic day and night at the Capitol following a series of closed-door meetings.
Putting the bill on Trump's desk would be a milestone for the president and his party as Republicans have the votes to overcome Democratic opposition to a long list of GOP priorities. Trump's ''one big beautiful bill,'' an 800-plus page package, is a defining measure of his return to the White House. Read what's in the full bill for yourself.
Here's the latest:
Supreme Court to consider which school sports teams transgender students can join
Just two weeks after upholding a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth, the Supreme Court said Thursday that justices will hear arguments in the fall about lower court rulings in favor of transgender athletes in Idaho and West Virginia.
More than two dozen states have enacted laws barring transgender women and girls from participating in certain sports competitions. Some have been blocked in court as Republicans leverage the issue as a fight for athletic fairness. The Trump administration meanwhile has filed lawsuits and launched investigations over policies allowing transgender athletes to compete freely.
This week, the University of Pennsylvania modified a trio of school records set by transgender swimmer Lia Thomas and said it would apologize to female athletes ''disadvantaged'' by her participation on the women's swimming team, part of a resolution of a federal civil rights case.