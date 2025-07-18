The Latest: House approves Trump's $9 billion cut to public broadcasting and foreign aid

The House gave final approval to President Donald Trump' s request to claw back about $9 billion for public broadcasting and foreign aid early Friday as Republicans intensified their targeting of institutions and programs they view as bloated or out of step with their agenda.
The White House suggested it will make more such demands to claw back congressionally appropriated funding. Some Republicans were uncomfortable with the encroachment on their constitutional spending authority, but approved the cuts anyway rather than cross Trump's team.
Trump meanwhile is threatening to sue the Wall Street Journal for reporting that he sent a sexually suggestive letter to Jeffrey Epstein, and fans of Steven Colbert are dismayed that CBS is cancelling ‘The Late Show.' Colbert announced the cancellation Thursday night, only days after he described the CBS parent company's $16 million settlement offer to Trump as a ''big fat bribe.''
Here's the latest:
Trump threatens sue Rupert Murdoch over WSJ report on Epstein birthday note
Trump threatened on social media to sue the Wall Street Journal and its owners, News Corp, after the paper reported that he once gave a raunchy birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein.
Trump specifically went after its billionaire owner, Rupert Murdoch, who also owns through the Fox Corporation controls Fox News.
''I look forward to getting Rupert Murdoch to testify in my lawsuit against him and his ‘pile of garbage' newspaper, the WSJ,'' Trump said on Truth Social. ''That will be an interesting experience!!!''