The Latest: Hegseth responds to an early intelligence briefing on Iran strike

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other military officials held a Thursday morning news conference to respond to an early leaked intelligence report suggesting U.S. strikes against Iran likely put the country back mere months.
President Donald Trump has insisted the U.S. strikes delivered a ''devastating'' attack and that questioning his assessment of the strike was not only unpatriotic but also makes the pilots who dropped the bombs ''very upset.''
Drawing reliable conclusions about the impact of the U.S. strikes is difficult only days after they took place.
Here's the latest:
Hegseth minimizes intelligence assessment
The defense secretary minimized the importance of a preliminary intelligence assessment that concluded U.S. strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities had damaged but not permanently destroyed them.
Hegseth scolded the media for ''breathlessly'' focusing on an assessment from the Defense Intelligence Agency even though the DIA is part of the Defense Department.
He said the assessment was preliminary and had not been coordinated with other agencies in the intelligence community. He said other intelligence assessments have been more bullish in their assessments on damage of the sites.