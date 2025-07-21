The Latest: Harvard heads to court in $2.6B lawsuit against Trump administration

Harvard University is in federal court Monday to make the case that President Donald Trump's administration illegally cut $2.6 billion from the storied college. It's a pivotal moment in the school's battle against the federal government.
If U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs decides in the university's favor, the ruling would reverse a series of funding freezes that later became outright cuts as the administration escalated its fight with the nation's oldest and wealthiest university. Such a ruling, if it stands, would revive Harvard's sprawling scientific and medical research operation and hundreds of projects.
Harvard's lawsuit accuses the administration of waging a retaliation campaign against the university after it rejected a series of demands in an April 11 letter from a federal antisemitism task force.
However, even with the nation's largest endowment at $53 billion, the university has warned it can't absorb the full cost of the federal cuts.
In court filings, Harvard has said the government ''fails to explain how the termination of funding for research to treat cancer, support veterans, and improve national security addresses antisemitism.''