The Latest: Trump to meet Biden at the White House, the president commends Harris for her campaign

''I was disappointed in the results, you know, I really was,'' Rivers said during a post practice media session. ''This is the most involved I've ever been in an election. A lot of it was personal because I've known Kamala for over 15 years. I thought she would have been a terrific president. The problem is 65-million-plus disagreed with me, and now Donald Trump's our president, and we're going to have to support him. We want him to do the best job for the country, at the end of the day.''