The Latest: Harris begins policy rollout; material from Trump campaign leaked to news outlets

When Harris inherited Biden's political operation in late July, the campaign's website was quietly scrubbed of the six-point ''issues'' page that framed the race against Trump, from expanding voting protections to restoring nationwide access to abortion. Instead, Harris has peppered her speeches with broad goals like ''building up the middle class.'' She has called for federal laws to provide abortion access and ban assault-style weapons, but has been thin on the details of what specifically they would entail or how she would convince Congress to make progress on some of the most hot-button political issues.