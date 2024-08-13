The Latest: Trump interview with Elon Musk on X plagued by glitches

Musk posted on X that the platform was under a ''massive'' DDOS, or denial-of-service attack, which is a federal criminal act that involves flooding a site with data in order to overwhelm it and knock it offline. Outage tracker Downdetector reported a spike in reports of X being inaccessible to users starting before 8 p.m. ET but, it could not be immediately verified whether this was due to a malicious attack. Musk also said that X tested its system with 8 million concurrent listeners earlier in the day.