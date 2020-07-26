The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
___
French soccer club Guingamp said on Sunday that one of its staff members has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Brittany-based club said on Twitter that the squad's activities were immediately suspended, and Guingamp is working with local health authorities on implementing the agreed protocol.
Local newspaper Ouest-France reported earlier this week that a player at the second-tier side had also tested positive for the coronavirus.
French clubs have resumed training and are playing friendly matches ahead of the new season.
The second division starts on Aug. 22.
