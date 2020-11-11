The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

German soccer club Hoffenheim has put its entire team in isolation after three new coronavirus cases added to a recent spike in infections.

Hoffenheim says midfielder Sebastian Rudy, forward Ishak Belfodil and an unnamed staff member have tested positive. A fourth person's test gave an unclear result and is being repeated.

Two other Hoffenheim players previously tested positive after joining the Danish and Israeli national teams during the international break. Another Hoffenheim player and a staff member had positive tests last week.

Hoffenheim lost to Wolfsburg 2-1 in the Bundesliga on Sunday and next plays Stuttgart on Nov. 21.

___

The wrestling world championships have been canceled because of travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

United World Wrestling says there weren't enough entries for next month's tournament in Serbia to meet its criteria for a world championship event. UWW adds that travel restrictions and other "participation hurdles" made it hard for teams to sign up by a Nov. 5 deadline.

UWW had wanted at least eight of the top-10 ranked nations and 70% of the athletes from last year's world championships to participate. A smaller "Individual World Cup" tournament will be held in Serbia instead.

___

Norway's friendly soccer match against Israel has been canceled because of the risk of contracting COVID-19.

The Norwegian soccer federation says the decision was recommended by national health authorities one day after an Israel player tested positive.

Norway will still play at Romania on Sunday and at Austria next Wednesday in the Nations League.

Israel is scheduled to play at the Czech Republic on Sunday and host Scotland next Wednesday.

___

Sweden coach Janne Andersson has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss his team's three upcoming games.

The Swedish soccer federation says Andersson had been in quarantine since last week when a family member tested positive. He then tested positive on Tuesday.

Sweden plays a friendly at Denmark and then has Nations League games against Croatia and at France.

___

Hungary coach Marco Rossi has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his team's European Championship playoff against Iceland.

The Hungarian soccer federation says Rossi is isolating from the players and team staff.

Hungary will host Iceland in Budapest on Thursday for a place at next year's Euro 2020. Budapest is one of 12 scheduled host cities for the tournament.

Hungary will have two home games in Group F if it beats Iceland and qualifies. The group also includes Germany, defending champion Portugal and World Cup champion France.

No fans will be allowed to attend the match at the 67,000-capacity Puskas Arena because of a decision by the national government to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

___

Belgium goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski has left the national squad ahead of a friendly game against Switzerland after testing positive for COVID-19.

Kaminski had been called up this week by Belgium coach Roberto Martinez as a late replacement for Hendrik Van Crombrugge.

Kaminski plays for Blackburn in England's second division. He is the second Belgium international ruled out of the match because of the coronavirus after Eden Hazard. The Real Madrid forward has been quarantined in Spain.

Center back Thomas Vermaelen also will miss the game after Japanese authorities did not allow him to travel. Vermaelen plays for Vissel Kobe.

Belgium will play England and Denmark in the Nations League after the friendly against Switzerland.