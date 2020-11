The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The University at Albany in New York's state capital has temporarily suspended all men’s basketball activities after an individual associated with the team was part of a pool of tests that came back presumptively positive for COVID-19 during routine pooled surveillance testing.

The university says the action is being done “out of an abundance of caution” while it awaits the results of diagnostic testing to confirm the result. The individual is in isolation and the school says no other teams’ activities are affected at this time.

A determination on when men's basketball can resume will be made pending additional test results.

To date, the university’s pooled testing program has analyzed more than 18,500 saliva samples with a presumed positivity rate of about 0.5%.

___

Georgia soccer coach Billy Lesesne has tested positive for COVID-19.

Lesesne will miss Friday’s final regular-season game against Missouri. Assistant coach Robert Lane will fill in for Lesesne against Missouri.

Lesesne is in isolation and is expected to return for next week’s Southeastern Conference tournament in Orange Beach, Alabama.

___

A cricket player in Pakistan has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Pakistan Cricket Board did not name the player but it says he has been put in isolation at his team’s hotel in Karachi.

The player tested positive during a match in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy tournament.

The board says all the other players, support staff and match officials taking part in the competition have tested negative.

The PCB has so far conducted more than 1,400 COVID-19 tests since resuming after a six-month break because of the pandemic.

___

Four soccer clubs in Germany’s third division have reported new coronavirus cases.

Dynamo Dresden, Zwickau, Verl and Meppen say they have 13 cases combined.

Dynamo, Verl and Meppen say they have canceled training ahead of more coronavirus tests or rulings from local health authorities. Zwickau says it has only one positive test from a staff member and it won’t affect the team’s ability to play. Verl had two coronavirus cases last week.

Two games in the league have previously been rescheduled because of coronavirus testing results.

The lower leagues in Germany have been extensively disrupted by the pandemic. Most of the regional leagues have already suspended play under national lockdown measures which shut down non-professional sports. The leagues mix some fulltime professional players with part-timers from smaller clubs.