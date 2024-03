LOS ANGELES — Welcome to the 96th Oscars. The Associated Press is bringing you the most memorable moments and notable quotes from Sunday's Academy Awards.

POMP AND POLITICS

About a mile from the red carpet, protesters shut down a section of Hollywood's Sunset Boulevard calling for an end to the violence in Rafah, a dense city on Gaza's border with Egypt.

Meanwhile on the red carpet, Billie Eilish, Ramy Youssef, Ava DuVernay and others donned red pins in support for a cease-fire in Gaza. The bold design features a single hand holding a heart and was organized by the group Artists for Ceasefire.

NOVELTY PROPS ON THE RED CARPET

The crew of ''Godzilla Minus One'' carried monster figurines and wore matching, spiked shoes. Meanwhile, ''The Boy and the Heron'' filmmakers brought plush versions of the characters. The film won best animated feature, but Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki weren't at the Oscars to accept their statuette.

Elsewhere on the red carpet, "American Fiction'' composer Laura Karpman, tossed Cadbury eggs to several lucky onlookers. Nominated this year for original score, Karpman last year wore a dress with Christine Blasey Ford's congressional testimony.

