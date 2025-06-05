The Latest: Ex-girlfriend of Sean ‘Diddy' Combs to testify in his sex trafficking trial

NEW YORK — The Sean ''Diddy'' Combs sex trafficking trial continues its fourth week of testimony with prosecutors planning to call as a witness a woman who will testify under the pseudonym ''Jane.'' She alleges she was abused by Combs and made to participate in drug-fueled ''freak-off'' sex marathons. She's one of several witnesses to accuse Combs of violence toward them, including his former girlfriend, the R&B singer Cassie.
The Latest:
The defense is expected to continue questioning Bongolan
For the first hour of testimony Thursday, a defense lawyer is expected to continue the cross-examination of Bryana ‘Bana' Bongolan.
Thursday's star witness
Sometime around noon or after, prosecutors are planning to call as a witness a woman who will testify under the pseudonym ''Jane.'' Prosecutors say her testimony will be similar to what the jury heard during the first week of the trial from Casandra ''Cassie'' Ventura.
Cassie testified for four days about enduring drug-fueled sexual performances for years known as ''freak-offs'' to satisfy the music mogul's sexual needs.
Jane, who is older than Cassie, was a single mother who began dating Combs in 2020, about two years after the nearly 11-year relationship between Cassie and Combs had ended.