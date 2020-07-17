The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
___
Sporting events in England could be opened up to spectators starting in October.
No fans have been allowed at stadiums since sports resumed in the country in June after a three-month shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says "from October we intend to bring back audiences in stadia ... in a COVID-secure way subject to the successful outcome of pilots."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
The Latest: England wants fans in stadiums in October
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:___Sporting events in England could be opened up to spectators starting in…
Lynx
COVID-19 drained Sydney Colson's energy, taking away her ability to train for the Sky and limiting her work in the fight for racial justice
CHICAGO _ It's been about three weeks since Chicago Sky guard Sydney Colson announced on Twitter she tested positive for COVID-19 _ and only recently…
Motorsports
'Yes we exist' - Black fans eye NASCAR's work to diversify
Kevin Johnson became enamored with NASCAR as a kid through clips on " Wide World of Sports," decades before billion-dollar broadcast deals when auto racing…
Motorsports
NHRA tries to find financial footing after COVID-19 shutdown
Two-time Funny Car world champion Matt Hagan heard the stories throughout the pandemic-forced shutdown.
Gophers
MIAC, Midwest Conference cancel nonconference games for fall sports
The MIAC on Thursday joined the growing list of college sports leagues nationally that have banned nonconference games for fall sports.