___

The Denver Broncos are telling season ticket holders that Empower Field at Mile High won't be at full capacity this season because of the coronavirus outbreak and face masks will be required if local officials allow a limited number of fans to attend games to maintain social distancing.

The Broncos told season ticket holders in a memo that they'll get priority for any single-game tickets that are sold this season whether or not they opt for a full refund for 2020 or a credit for 2021.

The team's ticket office will contact season ticket holders about game and seat availability after local capacity guidelines are established, according to the memo sent Wednesday.

The memo also outlined enhanced safety precautions at the stadium in addition to face masks and social distancing requirements, including cashless concession options, touchless bathroom fixtures, sanitation stations, and "the latest air purification technology."

--Arnie Stapleton reporting from Denver.

___

The Head of the Charles Regatta is going virtual because of the new coronavirus, only the second time since 1965 that the two-day rowing event has been canceled.

The competition scheduled for October will instead go virtual, allowing rowers to take part by racing a 2.9-mile (4.7 km) course on their own bodies of water using a GPS device, or on an ergometer.

The Head of the Charles is the world's largest two-day rowing race, with 11,000 competitors from around the world.

The race was also canceled in 1996 during a rain and wind storm.

___

USA Hockey has called off holding its world junior summer showcase, set to be held in Michigan in two weeks.

With 44 players invited, the event was part of USA Hockey's selection process in determining its team to compete at the world junior championships in Alberta in late December.

Without citing the coronavirus pandemic, USA Hockey executive John Vanbiesbrouck said it was in everyone's best interest to cancel the event.

___

The Green Bay Packers say they won't admit fans to any training camp practices or preseason home games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This also applies to the annual Packers Family Night, an annual event that features a practice and other activities. The Family Night event will still take place at Lambeau Field and will be televised statewide, though the date and time haven't been announced yet.

Plans regarding attendance for regular-season games haven't been announced yet. Season ticket holders have the of opting out of the chance to buy tickets this year without losing control of their tickets for next season.

The Packers have already conceded their regular-season home games will have a "significantly reduced" capacity, if there are any spectators at all.

___

The Philadelphia Eagles won't be allowed to have fans in the stadium if the NFL plays games this season.

The city banned all large public events that require public permits through February 2021. Teams will be permitted to play without fans in Philadelphia.

The Phillies will host the Miami Marlins next weekend when the major league baseball season begins.

___

The University of Michigan says fewer fans, if any, will attend games at "The Big House" if the Wolverines play college football games this year.

The athletic department says a final decision will be made after conferring with medical experts, the school's leadership and the Big Ten Conference, along with government officials and agencies.

Michigan's policies include the elimination of season tickets for the 2020 season. Paperless tickets will be available for individual games to only season ticket holders, not the general public, if there is a season and spectators are given access to the 107,601-seat Michigan Stadium.

___

The Tennessee Volunteers report multiple positive results for COVID-19 after the university ran a batch of tests last week.

The tests were conducted after the Fourth of July holiday weekend. A spokesman confirmed Wednesday that the positive tests spanned "multiple sports."

Tennessee previously had two basketball players test positive, with both clearing quarantine. A graduate assistant for the football team tested positive and was quarantined for 14 days.

Tennessee is bringing athletes back to campus in phases, with football the first to return on June 8.

Josiah-Jordan James, a sophomore guard on the basketball team, spoke to reporters last week about how tough it was seeing two teammates test positive for COVID-19. He said that drove home the seriousness of the pandemic and the need to follow all the safety precautions even when he doesn't feel like wearing a mask.