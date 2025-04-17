The Latest: DOGE targets AmeriCorps in latest cost-cutting effort

A 30-year-old community service program that sends young adults to work on projects across the U.S. was the latest target of the campaign by President Donald Trump's administration to slash government spending.
AmeriCorps' National Civilian Community Corps informed volunteers Tuesday that they would exit the program early ''due to programmatic circumstances beyond your control,'' according to an email obtained by The Associated Press.
Here's the latest:
Trump's schedule for Thursday
At 12 p.m. ET, the president will greet Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, according to the White House schedule for Thursday. The pair are scheduled to participate in a bilateral lunch followed by a meeting in the oval office, where they may speak to the White House Press Pool.
Meloni is the first European leader to have a face-to-face with Trump since he announced, and then suspended, 20% tariffs on European exports. Meloni secured the meeting at a critical juncture in the trade war as Italy's leader, but she also has, in a sense, been ''knighted'' to represent the European Union. She's been in close contact with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ahead of the trip, and ''the outreach is … closely coordinated,'' a commission spokesperson said this week.
At 4:00 p.m. ET, Trump is scheduled to sign Executive Orders.
Federal judge will hear arguments as groups try to block Trump's executive order on elections