The Latest: DOGE targets AmeriCorps in latest cost-cutting effort

Meloni is the first European leader to have a face-to-face with Trump since he announced, and then suspended, 20% tariffs on European exports. Meloni secured the meeting at a critical juncture in the trade war as Italy's leader, but she also has, in a sense, been ''knighted'' to represent the European Union. She's been in close contact with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ahead of the trip, and ''the outreach is … closely coordinated,'' a commission spokesperson said this week.