The Latest: Diddy convicted of prostitution offenses, not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering

NEW YORK — Sean ''Diddy'' Combs was convicted of prostitution-related offenses but acquitted Wednesday of sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have put one of hip-hop's most celebrated figures behind bars for life.
The mixed result came on the third day of deliberations. It could still send Combs, 55, to prison for as long as a decade, and is likely to end his career as a hitmaking music executive, fashion entrepreneur, brand ambassador and reality TV star.
The Latest:
The usual crowd has grown outside the courthouse
The trial-watching crowd of TikTokers, YouTubers, supporters, detractors and members of the traditional news media outside the courthouse is now waiting for word on whether Combs will be freed pending his sentencing.
In one bizarre celebration, a woman danced around while a man poured baby oil on her, an homage of sorts to an activity at Combs' so-called ''freak-offs'' and ''hotel nights.''
The crowd spilled into the street at times, prompting police officers to shoo them back to the sidewalk. Officers later added to a maze of barricades as more people gathered.
TV reporters from national networks, local stations and international outlets reported the news from a row of makeshift studios. The 14 tents went up across from a park where men keep working out or shooting hoops, seemingly oblivious or indifferent to the spectacle around them.