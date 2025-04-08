The Latest: China vows countermeasures over Trump tariffs as trade war threatens to intensify

China says it will ''fight to the end'' and take countermeasures against the United States to safeguard its own interests after President Donald Trump threatened an additional 50% tariff on Chinese imports.
The Commerce Ministry said Tuesday the U.S.‘s imposition of ''so-called ‘reciprocal tariffs''' on China is ''completely groundless and is a typical unilateral bullying practice.''
Trump's threat Monday of additional tariffs on China raised fresh concerns that his drive to rebalance the global economy could intensify a financially destructive trade war. Stock markets from Tokyo to New York have become more unstable as the tariff war worsens.
___
Here's the latest:
Indonesia markets plunge after holiday break
Indonesia's stock market plunged 9.2% in early trading on Tuesday, as markets in the Southeast Asian country reopened after an extended Eid holiday break.
Its currency, the rupiah, also sank to a record low, hitting 16,846 against the U.S. dollar.