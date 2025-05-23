The Latest: China criticizes US ban on Harvard's international students

The Chinese government said Friday that the Trump administration's move to ban international students from Harvard would harm America's international standing, as anxious students and parents overseas fretted over what would come next.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump fired off a post on his social media network in which he said the European Union has been ''very difficult to deal with'' in trade talks and that he wants to impose 50% tariffs on the EU in June.
Here's the latest:
Trump administration says Columbia violated civil rights of Jewish students
The Trump administration is accusing Columbia University of violating the civil rights of Jewish students by ''acting with deliberate indifference'' toward what it describes as rampant antisemitism on campus.
The finding was announced late Thursday by the Health and Human Services Department, marking the latest blow for an Ivy League school already shaken by federal cutbacks and sustained government pressure to crack down on student speech.
It comes hours after the Department of Homeland Security said it would revoke Harvard University's ability to enroll international students, a major escalation in the administration's monthslong attack on higher education.
▶ Read more about Trump's dispute with Columbia University