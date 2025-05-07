The Latest: Catholic cardinals to sequester themselves in the Vatican for the start of the conclave

VATICAN CITY — Catholic cardinals will sequester themselves Wednesday behind the Vatican's medieval walls for the start of a conclave to elect the 267th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, a successor to Pope Francis who died in April at the age of 88.
The 133 cardinals from 70 countries will be locked inside the Sistine Chapel, where they will vote in secret and silence, a process designed to be both contemplative and free from outside interference. They will surrender their cellphones and airwaves around the Vatican will be jammed to prevent them from all communications until they find a new leader for the 1.4 billion-member church.
Here is the latest:
A final pre-conclave Mass
Cardinals have entered St. Peter's Basilica on Wednesday to celebrate the final Mass before the conclave to elect a new pope.
The dean of the College of Cardinals, Giovanni Battista Re, is celebrating the Mass and leading the prayers for cardinals to find the wisdom, counsel and understanding to choose a worthy new shepherd.
Re, 91, had presided at Francis' funeral two weeks ago, delivering a heartfelt sermon recalling history's first Latin American pope and the reforming 12-year papacy he oversaw.
Later in the day, the cardinals will sequester themselves in the Sistine Chapel to begin casting their ballots.