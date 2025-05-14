The Latest: Cassie will return to the witness stand in Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' trial

NEW YORK — The R&B singer Cassie returns to the witness stand Wednesday after a day spent recounting grotesque and humiliating details of life with her ex-boyfriend, Sean ''Diddy'' Combs.
Prosecutors allege Combs used his fame and fortune to orchestrate an empire of exploitation, coercing women into abusive sex parties. His lawyers argue that, although he could be violent, he never veered into sex trafficking and racketeering. They contend all sexual acts were consensual.
Here's the latest:
What to expect from Cassie's testimony on Wednesday
Prosecutor Emily Johnson says she'll be questioning Cassie about her 10-year relationship with Combs for about half the day today before defense lawyers begin their cross examination.
She finished Tuesday by questioning Cassie as prosecutors once again displayed recorded footage of Combs' attack on Cassie at a bank of elevators in a Los Angeles hotel in 2016. He kicked her and dragged her and later apologized after CNN first aired video of the attack last year.
Cassie testifies about violence and abuse
Cassie told jurors she was ''sexually inexperienced'' when she met Combs and that he introduced her to various sex acts before asking her to engage in her first ''freak off'' when she was barely 22. Cassie said she was ''confused, nervous, but also loved him very much'' and ''wanted to make him happy.''