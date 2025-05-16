The Latest: Cassie returns to the witness stand amid concern about her pregnancy

NEW YORK — The R&B singer Cassie is back for more cross-examination Friday by the defense team for ex-boyfriend, Sean ''Diddy'' Combs.
Prosecutors allege that the hip hop mogul used his fame and fortune to orchestrate an empire of exploitation, coercing women into abusive sex parties. His lawyers argue that all the sexual acts were consensual, and although he could be violent, he never veered into sex trafficking and racketeering. Combs has pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Defense attorney Anna Estevao has made Cassie read out loud from messages expressing desire for the drug-fueled group sex she previously testified left her traumatized. Estevao also suggested that by exposing Combs' sexual behavior in a lawsuit, it was Cassie who ended Combs' career, not the other way around.
Prosecutors implored the judge overnight to make the defense wrap up its questioning in time to allow for prosecution follow-ups on Friday, citing concern for Cassie's ''health and safety'' and the potential for a mistrial if she goes into labor with her third child.
The Latest:
Cassie told Combs after LA hotel attack: ‘I'm not a rag doll'
Defense attorney Anna Estevao resumed her cross examination Friday with questions related to the March 2016 recording of Combs attacking Cassie at the elevator bank of a Los Angeles hotel. In it, Combs can be seen slinging Cassie to the floor, kicking her and dragging her into a hotel hallway.
Estevao had Cassie read aloud a text message in which she complained that Combs was out of control from drugs and alcohol that day. In the message, Cassie told Combs: ''I'm not a rag doll. I'm somebody's child.''