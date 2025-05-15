The Latest: Cassie now faces cross-examination after exposing Diddy's violence

NEW YORK — The R&B singer Cassie is facing cross-examination Thursday after two days of testimony recounting tumultuous details of life with her ex-boyfriend, Sean ''Diddy'' Combs.
Prosecutors allege Combs used his fame and fortune to orchestrate an empire of exploitation, coercing women into abusive sex parties. His lawyers argue that all the sexual acts were consensual, and although he could be violent, he never veered into sex trafficking and racketeering. Combs has pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Combs' seven attorneys are led by New York lawyer Marc Agnifilo and also includes Teny Geragos, who has expertise in sexual misconduct cases, and attorney Brian Steel, who represented Young Thug in a lengthy trial before the rapper pleaded guilty to gang, drug and gun charges. Celebrity lawyer Mark Geragos, Teny's father, has advised the team. Agnifilo said Thursday that attorney Anna Estevao will be questioning Cassie.
Here's the Latest:
The ground rules
Judge Arun Subramanian began Thursday by talking to lawyers about evidence as final ground rules are set before the cross examination by defense attorney Anna Estevao begins.
He denied a request by defense lawyers to introduce text communications between Combs and Cassie that would include references to specific sexual acts.
Letters were filed with the judge overnight from both sides. The judge said he wanted to eliminate ''unfair prejudice or victimization'' of witnesses.