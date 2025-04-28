The Latest: Canadians choose their leader in what's become a referendum on Trump

Canadians decide Monday if new Prime Minister Mark Carney will extend the Liberal Party's decade in power or pick the opposition Conservatives' populist leader Pierre Poilievre to lead the country. The Liberals looked headed for defeat after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stepped down earlier this year amid rising food and housing prices and soaring immigration. But U.S. President Donald Trump began threatening Canada's economy and sovereignty, infuriating Canadians and generating a surge in nationalism that boosted the Liberals' chances. The winner will face a cost-of-living crisis and Trump's threat to impose sweeping tariffs on Canada, which sends more than 75% of its exports to the U.S. A record 7.3 million Canadians cast ballots before election day.
The Latest:
The winner will face many challenges
Canada has been dealing with a cost-of-living crisis for some time, and Trump's threat to impose sweeping tariffs and his desire to get North American automakers to move Canada's production south could severely damage the Canadian economy.
Both Carney and Poilievre said that if elected, they would accelerate renegotiations of a free trade deal between Canada and the U.S. to end the uncertainty hurting both of their economies.
Carney has notable experience navigating economic crises after running Canada's central bank and later becoming the first non-U.K. citizen to run the Bank of England.
Poilievre urges Trump to stay out of election
Poilievre, who has been criticized for not taking a firmer stance against Trump, responded to the U.S. president's post with a post of his own.