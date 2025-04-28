The Latest: Canadians choose their leader in what's become a referendum on Trump

Canadians decide Monday if new Prime Minister Mark Carney will extend the Liberal Party's decade in power or pick the opposition Conservatives' populist leader Pierre Poilievre to lead the country. The Liberals looked headed for defeat after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stepped down earlier this year amid rising food and housing prices and soaring immigration. But U.S. President Donald Trump began threatening Canada's economy and sovereignty, infuriating Canadians and generating a surge in nationalism that boosted the Liberals' chances. The winner will face a cost-of-living crisis and Trump's threat to impose sweeping tariffs on Canada, which sends more than 75% of its exports to the U.S. A record 7.3 million Canadians cast ballots before election day.