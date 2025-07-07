The Latest: Camp mourns loss of 27 in Texas flash floods that killed dozens

A July Fourth weekend deluge in Texas caused catastrophic flash flooding that has killed more than 80 people.
Camp Mystic in Kerr County says Monday morning that it is ''grieving the loss'' of 27 campers and counselors as the search continues for victims of the disaster. The flooding sent a wall of water through the century-old summer camp Friday.
The risk of life-threatening flooding was still high in central Texas with more rain on the way.
The Texas Hill Country is home to several summer camps. Searchers there have found the bodies of 68 people, including 28 children, and 10 other deaths have been reported in other parts of Texas.
Here's the Latest:
Search and rescue teams are heading back out to look for flood victims
Organizers at a staging area in Center Point said more than 1,000 volunteers have been directed to the area about 8 miles (13 kilometers) south of Kerrville, and more are being sent.